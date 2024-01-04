SAN ANGELO, Texas — While some home values across Texas have gone down, data from Zillow says Tom Green County saw about a 2.6% increase in 2023.

In the last five years, the county saw about a 48% increase, similar to metro areas like Dallas County, which saw a 51% increase. Aaron Nelson from Exit Realty Advantage says this is mostly due to organic growth in the local economy and the housing boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“San Angelo has never really had a housing bubble of any kind. As much as it feels like home values are inflated or too high. A lot of people feel that way. And the reality is we’re actually running behind the state. So our values are actually a little bit lower. So what that meant when Covid happened in the housing boom, markets like Austin, Dallas, those big, big metropolitan areas, they ended up going up in value a lot, but actually had more of a bubble than what we’ve had,” he said.

Nelson says interest rates have started to decline in the last month to about 6.5% and he predicts that buyers will start purchasing homes.

“The Fed’s going to hopefully not raise the rate anymore. Hopefully, at some point this year, they will decrease that, which might be around even summertime. And if that happens, then we’re going to see a lot more people going towards buying homes, maybe even for the first time, and at that point, the market is going to heat up again. Even though we haven’t seen values drop at all, at that point, we’re going to see value start to go up faster because there’s going to be more demand,” he said.

Nelson says this is a good time to consider buying a home. He shares some tips.

“We’re kind of in a sweet spot. We’re in a window of time here where the rates are starting to go down, but the whole world hasn’t learned about it. And not everybody has rushed back to the market. So it’s a good time because you can still get homes at a decent price before they start really shooting back up when the demand increases. So we might have three or four months or so here when it’s the best time to buy because you can get a little bit lower rate and the value isn’t quite as high, so you don’t have as much competition on the market,” he said.

