SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered home hospice care, the Carter Center announced Friday.

The 96-year-old joins her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice care back in February.

Rosalynn Carter has been navigating dementia for several months.

“She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family,” said a statement, shared on behalf of the Carters’ grandson, Jason. “The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”