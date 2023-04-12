MIDVALE, Utah (KTVX) – Famed rapper Post Malone, who has found himself a home in Utah, has put his creative energy into a whole new project: redesigning one of the state’s Raising Cane’s locations.

The fast food chain calls it a “complete visual restaurant takeover.” Post Malone’s design influence stretches from the parking, to the restrooms inside the building, down to the packaging the chicken tenders comes in.

Reflecting the artist’s “bold style and enthusiastic personality,” Raising Cane’s typical brick design has been replaced with a solid pink wrap decorated with Post Malone tattoo imagery and a stainless steel ‘1’ tower. A brushed silver 1974 Ford F250 with a custom license plate will sit outside as a permanent fixture outside the restaurant.

The solid pink theme continues on the inside of the restaurant as well, covering the flooring and walls.

Personal memorabilia, such as outfits and guitars, will hang on the walls. Posty’s love for medieval armor will also shine in the restrooms, with each designed to look like the inside of a medieval castle, complete with a suit of armor.

It’s not just the building getting custom designs from Posty himself. The new Utah Raising Cane’s location will have takeout bags that fit the aesthetic, and staff will wear custom Post Malone-themed uniforms.

The menu at this location will even have a unique combo meal called the “Posty Way” — said to be Post Malone’s personal order of four chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, two Cane’s sauces, two Texas toasts, and a half unsweet tea/half lemonade drink. The drink comes in a collector’s cup.

There will also be pink vinyl-wrapped vending machines stocked with more swag for purchase, like t-shirts, beanies and guitar picks.

The redesign isn’t temporary. The company said they worked closely with the musician to open the custom location, and they don’t anticipate it being converted into a “regular” Cane’s.

Fans eager to be a part of the new PRaising Cane’s experience can get their first taste of the “Posty Way” restaurant when it opens it doors Thursday, April 13.