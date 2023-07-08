LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No charges will be filed after an incident on the Las Vegas Strip involving pop superstar Britney Spears and the security of San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to the report, at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, police were called to the Aria Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip after a call said that pop star Britney Spears had been hit in the face by the security guard of San Antonio Spurs center, Victor Wembanyama.

The report stated that when officers arrived, Spears was no longer at the hotel, but that officers could speak with her entertainment manager.

According to the report, Spears’ manager told police that Britney and her entourage arrived at the Aria Hotel and Casino at around 8:40 p.m. and were “immediately swarmed by Britney fans” while walking to the restaurant “Catch” for dinner reservations.

Spears’ manager told police that Spears saw a tall male who she thought might be Wembanyama and went to “tap him on the shoulder.”

According to the report, Spears’ manager told police that when she did that, his bodyguard “immediately backhanded” Britney in the face “with a closed fist,” knocking her sunglasses off of her face.

Spears’ manager told police that he caught Spears, who “began crying immediately due to pain,” before they went to dinner, the report stated. Spears’ manager said that the Spurs’ security guard approached Spears and apologized, but he “believed the apology to be insincere.”

Two of Spears’ security team told police that the security guard did not use a closed fist. Rather, they told police that the guard had pushed Spears’ hand off of Wembanyama without looking or knowing who was tapping him.

The guards both told police that this was a “standard response” for most bodyguards.

Surveillance footage of the event showed Spears’ own hand hitting herself in the face after the guard removed it, according to the report.

The Spurs’ security guard told police that while Wembanyama and his team was walking into the restaurant, the guard felt someone touch both him and Wembanyama. The report stated that he told police that he “swatted” the hand away and continued to walk. He “did not even realize he hit Britney,” he told police.

According to the report, he told police that he approached Spears’ team to apologize, and at that time they said that they did not want to press charges.

The report stated that no arrest was made, and no citations were given.

Spears posted a statement on social media on July 6 addressing the incident.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them,” the statement began. “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.”

“I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind,’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder.”

“His security then back-handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd,” she continued. “Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Wembanyama publically responded in a video shared on Twitter, stating that he didn’t see what happened and he didn’t even know Spears was involved.

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop,” he explained. “That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner.”

“I didn’t know for a couple of hours, but when I came back to the hotel … I didn’t forget about it but I thought it was no big deal, and then the security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears. At first, I was like, ‘You’re joking.’ But yeah, turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”

“This story is super embarrassing to share with the world, but it’s out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect,” Spears said in her statement before thanking the LVMPD.