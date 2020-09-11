New Mexico man charged with making threats against presidential candidates on Facebook

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) – A New Mexico man has been charged with making threats against several presidential candidates.

Steve Wayne Barton, 63, of Farmington, New Mexico, appeared in federal court in Albuquerque on Sept. 4 on charges of making repeated threats against President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Barton allegedly posted several threatening messages on Facebook from April 19 through Aug. 19.

Officials said the messages threatened the two major presidential candidates and other elected officials.

Barton is charged with one count each of threatening the president and threatening a major candidate for the office of president.

He is currently out of custody awaiting trial. If convicted, Barton faces up to five years in prison for each count.