(NEXSTAR) – As many rushed to tune into a live event on Netflix Sunday night, they faced an unfortunate message: “We’re having trouble playing this title right now.”

The streaming giant appeared to have technical issues with its “Live Is Blind: The Live Reunion,” which was set to air live at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday. As viewers rushed to tune in, reports of problems with Netflix began filing in on Downdetector, which relies on user reports and social media posts to track website outages.

Thousands reported issues with “video streaming,” though only the live event appeared to be impacted.

Twitter users also began commenting on the apparent issues.

“Don’t tell me Netflix crashed…..” one user wrote.

“Did you turn it off and turn it back on?” another Twitter user asked.

Netflix acknowledged the delay, posting to Twitter shortly after 7 p.m. that the show would be delayed, writing “Love is … late” and that the “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” would begin at 7:15 p.m. CT. Both hosts of the hit series, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, retweeted the post.

As of 7:40 p.m., users were still reportedly unable to tune into the series finale.

In a message posted to its online help section, Netflix reported “a higher than normal wait time for support via phone and chat.”

Netflix streamed its first live event, Chris Rock’s comedy special, “Selective Outrage,” last month.