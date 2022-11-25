Law enforcement are at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The gunman accused of killing six of his co-workers at a Walmart Superstore in Chesapeake said in a manifesto on his phone that he was harassed, betrayed by associates and wished he could start over, police have revealed.

The 11-paragraph message was released by Chesapeake Police Friday morning following a forensic analysis of Andre Bing’s phone. Bing, 31, is accused of shooting and killing six people, injuring at least three others, before turning the gun on himself shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday November 22.

Investigators also revealed the weapon used was a 9mm handgun legally purchased from a local store on the morning of the attack. He had no previous criminal record.

Bing was a team lead on the overnight shift at the Walmart Supercenter off Sam’s Drive in the Greenbrier section of the city. He had worked with the company since 2010, Walmart said in a statement.

In the note, Bing writes to God saying he “failed you.”

He writes that he was “harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom.” He wrote “associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated by down fall the last day. That’s why they suffer the same fate as me.”

Several times in the letter, he brings up that people betrayed him and that he was stripped of his dignity when his phone was hacked. He describes it as the “worst feeling imaginable.”

The letter does not go into detail on how the phone may have been hacked.

He also said he was guilty of failing his “management team” and everyone that ever loved him by convincing them that he was “normal.” He said he had wished he would have been able to start over and that his parents would have paid closer attention to his “social deficits.”

“I wish that I could have saved everyone from myself,” he wrote.

Several redactions are made when specific names appeared to be referenced. In one of the last things written, he mentions how he will spare a specific person as “I have a special place for her in my (heart) because my mother died from cancer.”

The letter ended with “my God forgive me for what I’m going to do.”