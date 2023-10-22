LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands are expected to travel to Las Vegas in the coming weeks for Formula One and the Super Bowl, but there is concern about what some of these guests could leave behind in their hotel rooms.

Records 8 News Now obtained from the Southern Nevada Health District showed that bed bugs were found at two Las Vegas Strip resort hotels in July and August.

According to a report, a guest staying at the Venetian complained about finding bed bugs on July 29 and was moved to another suite. An inspection three days later discovered the insects.

Weeks later, a guest at Park MGM reported bed bugs to managers there on Aug. 14. The next day the room was inspected, and it tested positive.

8 News Now made several unsuccessful attempts to get a comment from hotels.

8 News Now previously reported on bed bugs being found at Caesars, Circus Circus, Palazzo, MGM Grand, Tropicana, Planet Hollywood, and Sahara over the span of two years.

“The hotel has the ultimate responsibility period, because nobody is going to be bringing bedbugs in purposely,” Brian Virag, a bed bug attorney based in Southern California, said.

Virag said hotel housekeeping is trained to look for these insects, but guests should be proactive.

“You really need to be checking between the baseboard and the mattress because bed bugs don’t like a whole lot of commotion,” Virag said.

He added that people should avoid placing their luggage on beds or near carpeting.

“You do have rights in a hotel to have a safe, habitable space to sleep,” he said.

MGM International Resorts owns Park MGM, and they previously told 8 News Now in a statement, “We have comprehensive procedures in place to address and resolve any issue that may arise.”