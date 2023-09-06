NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit pitcher Matt Manning’s right foot was broken Wednesday night when he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the Tigers’ 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

The 25-year-old right-hander will miss the rest of the season. He missed 2 1/2 months this year after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk.

Stanton’s hardest-hit ball this season rebounded off Manning’s foot, struck the pitcher on the backside and was gloved by Manning, who threw to first for the final out of the first inning. Manning immediately was attended to by an athletic trainer and manager A.J. Hinch.

Beau Briske started warming up and relieved Manning to start the bottom of the second.

Manning was struck by Kirk’s 97.3 mph comebacker on April 11 and didn’t return to the Tigers until June 27. He is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 starts.

In July, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures on Sunday, a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah.

Earlier this season, Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner suffered a skull fracture and a concussion after being struck by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. The ball hit Feltner on the back right side of his head, and he fell to the ground.