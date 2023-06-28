Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The CDC released a health advisory this week after receiving cases of malaria being spread including one in South Texas.

This is the first time in 20 years the CDC has had to make an advisory.

Cen-Tex Pest Control owner Jeff Wooten says bugs nest in wet areas in the springtime to then move and populate in the summer.

Wooten says its best to take care of your surroundings.

“Mosquitos kill more people than anything else on planet Earth,” said Wooten. “Nearly every year, mosquitoes kill the entire population of the city of Austin. That’s every man, woman and child killed yearly by mosquitoes.”

Wooten says bugs are attracted to any clutter that provides moisture and coverage.

Bugs can be prevented by cleaning your home and repairing any leaks.

Standing water is another problem Wooten says to keep an eye on.

“Standing water in any pots or anything. Go ahead and dump that out and make sure those are cleaned out. That’ll prevent mosquitoes and every other type of bug from having a water source and multiplying,” said Wooten.

Bush maintenance and monitoring the outside perimeter of your home is another way to prevent bugs.

Similar to malaria is west nile also borne by mosquitoes.

Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest medical director Dr. Joshua Houser says west nile is a rare thing to see.

“You always see separate episodes of viral syndromes in the summer. West Nile is a very uncommon condition that we see here. It gets the media, but it doesn’t actually get seen very often,” said Houser.

If you do go outside Houser says to keep this in mind.

“As much as possible, wear plenty of insect repellent as possible, long sleeved shirts and long sleeve pants as much as possible to keep them from getting on you. Staying away from locations that have a lot of those insect types,” said Houser.

If you have serious problem getting rid of insects, Wooten says professional help is always available.