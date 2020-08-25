McDonald’s launches first new Chicken McNuggets flavor in nearly 40 years

McDonald’s is adding a new Chicken McNuggets flavor for the first time since the menu item’s launch in 1983.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets will hit U.S. restaurants on Sept. 16 — but only for a limited time. Until now, the flavor had only been available in limited runs at overseas locations.

The new McNuggets have a breaded tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers and come with a Mighty Hot Sauce, which includes a blend of crushed red pepper, spicy chili’s and garlic.

The Mighty Hot Sauce is the company’s first new dipping sauce in three years and is also only available for a limited time.

“Our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation, in a blog post announcing the new item.

McDonald’s is also releasing a new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry. It features vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces.

Brands that bet big on chicken have been rewarded with strong sales. Popeyes’’ wildly popular spicy chicken sandwich helped boost system-wide sales at Popeyes’ restaurants 24 percent in the three months that ended on June 30 compared to the same period last year, according to CNN.

McDonald’s total sales fell 30 percent in the second quarter compared to a year ago, the company said last month, and net income dropped 68 percent, according to CNN.