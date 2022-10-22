MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden, Connecticut, was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare and took two men to a local Popeye’s. While in the drive-through, she said one of the men became belligerent with the employees and her. She said at one point, he put a belt around her neck and began choking her.

Once he noticed a marked police car in the area, he stopped choking her and fled the car, along with the second man, she said.

The victim reported the incident to police and detectives began to investigate. Detectives identified the suspect as Jonathan Dutch, who was in Meriden for a short time as a long-haul mover.

Dutch was arrested and charged with criminal attempt at strangulation in the first degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, threatening in the second degree, and breach of peace. He was held on a $50,000 bond.