List of retailers requiring customers to wear face mask inside of stores

People wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 are reflected next to a sign requiring face coverings at a business in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in San Antonio. Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Texas and the governor of Texas is encouraging people to wear masks in public and stay home if possible. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(WKBN/Nexstar Media Wire) – Many retailers across the country are now requiring customers to wear a face mask or a face covering while entering inside of its stores.

Here’s a list of businesses who will be requiring people to wear masks while visiting their stores:

Apple – Customers have been required to wear masks while in all stores since May 17.

Best Buy – Best Buy has started requiring customers to wear a mask since July 15. Any customer who doesn’t have a face-covering will be provided one. Children and individuals who cannot wear a mask will be allowed to enter the store without one.

Costco – Shoppers have been required to wear face coverings since May 4. The requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

CVS Pharmacy – Customers must wear a mask starting July 20.

Kohl’s – Shoppers are required to wear a face-covering starting July 20. There will be associate greeters at the entrance of every store to welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks.

Sam’s Club – Club members must wear a mask starting July 20. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member does not have one, or they can be purchased inside the club.

Starbucks – Customers must wear masks in all company-owned cafe locations. The requirement went into effect on July 15. Customers not wearing coverings will be able to pick up their orders in the drive-thru or use curbside pickup through the Starbucks app.

Target – Customers required to wear masks starting August 1. The retailer will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirmed that cloth face coverings are critical in the fight against the coronavirus.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.