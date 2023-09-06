LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames open up league play at home Saturday at 6pm in their Conference USA debut against New Mexico State.

LU coming off of a 10 point win against Bowling Green last Saturday. The Aggies won last year at Williams Stadium 49-14. The Flames are focused about this year’s game with New Mexico State.

They look at that game last year as being in the past. Liberty is excited about the conference opener.

“Then, the first conference, this is the first conference game for a lot of our guys that have never been a part of that conference. We’ve obviously got guys that have been a part of a conference at other places but maybe haven’t played much. That’s more of our focus is just a conference opener. Trying to get 1-0 and the importance of climbing the ladder in your conference. Your eight conference games and the importance of those and what those mean and how each step is vitally important. You can’t get to the top without taking that first one, that’s been our message,” said Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell.