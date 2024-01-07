KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding a missing and endangered teen.

KCSO issued a release Saturday afternoon, saying that their Juvenile Crimes Detectives are searching for Kaitlynn Marie Van-Auken, 16. She is 5’1″ tall and around 130 pounds with brown hair that has blue or green tips.

Kaitlynn Marie Van-Auken (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Van-Auken was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Middlebrook Pike and North Gallaher View Area.

KCSO said anyone with information is asked to contact the KCSO Juvenile Detectives at 865-215-2243.