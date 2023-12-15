Killeen, TX (FOX 44) — The Killeen ISD Education Foundation made an early stop to deliver Christmas gifts to its staff members Thursday.

Its for grants so teachers can make a better learning environment for students.

The foundation made it a surprise for teachers across 16 different schools.

“It’s so much fun to walk into their room with noisemakers and balloons and lots of spirit and get them all excited,” said Joyce Hudson, KISD education foundation director of grant.

The foundation delivered nearly 125 thousand dollars Thursday to 30 different teachers across the district.

Hudson says its a special occasion they have twice a year.

“Our foundation members are volunteers and they’re seeing first hand the things that are going on at the schools and what we’re doing to make learning more fun for our students,” said Hudson.

Some of the campus engagement grants will go to literacy and stem projects while others fund unique plans like a book vending machine or a ukulele club.

Hodson says the funding comes from multiple sources.

“We have a wonderful base of donors, we have scholarships given, we have money given from everything from local businesses to contractors with the school district and faithful friends who support the education foundation,” said Hodson.

Two separate grant patrols moved building to building to surprise each teacher.

Now its time for these teachers to make their project ideas a reality.

KISD employees also put their own money into the foundation for initiatives like this to empower teachers in the classroom.