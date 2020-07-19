Kanye West to hold a campaign rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kanye West is stopping by South Carolina this weekend for a campaign rally.
The rally is being held at the Exquis Event Center on Sunday, July 19 at around 5:00 pm.
The event is for registered guests only.
All attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form.
On July 4, Kanye West announced his intention to run for president of the United States in 2020.
A few days later, an aide said he was not entering the race after all, but then West qualified for the Oklahoma ballot.