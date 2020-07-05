Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West has donated $2 million dollars to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. A representative for the rapper confirmed that some of the money donated would fully cover college tuition costs for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

(NBC) – Musician Kayne West is throwing his hat into the ring for this year’s upcoming election.

West announced his run for president.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement hashtagging the tweet 2020 vision.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

He said we must now realize the promise of America by trusting God unifying our vision and building our future.

West is getting endorsements from other public figures including Elon Musk.

This is not the first time West has said he would run for president.

Last November the musician said he would run for the seat in 2024.