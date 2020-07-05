Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

(NBC) – Musician Kayne West is throwing his hat into the ring for this year’s upcoming election.
West announced his run for president.
He took to Twitter to make the announcement hashtagging the tweet 2020 vision.
He said we must now realize the promise of America by trusting God unifying our vision and building our future.
West is getting endorsements from other public figures including Elon Musk.
This is not the first time West has said he would run for president.
Last November the musician said he would run for the seat in 2024.