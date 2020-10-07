Jacob Blake out of hospital and in rehab in Chicago, report says

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 4. 2020 file photo taken from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin’s attorney general planned to provide an update Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 on the investigation into the police shooting of Blake, who was shot in the back by a white police officer last month, sparking days of protests. (Kenosha County Court via AP, File)

Jacob Blake has left a Milwaukee hospital where he had been recovering after being shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, his attorney told CNN Wednesday.

Attorney Patrick Cafferty said Blake, 29, is in a rehabilitation center in Chicago, adding that he couldn’t provide further details.

Cafferty declined to say when Blake left the hospital or how long he is to be at at the rehab center.

Blake, a Black man, was shot Aug. 23 by a white Kenosha police officer, leaving him with a pierced spine, a shattered rib, a punctured lung, a damaged liver and holes in his stomach, family attorney Ben Crump said.