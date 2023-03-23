ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Impossible Foods issued a voluntary recall last week after learning small pieces of wood were discovered in the packaging of two products: Impossible Chicken Nuggets (13.5 oz) and Impossible Wild Nuggets (13.5 oz).

Courtesy: Impossible Foods

There is a potential risk of choking or injury to the mouth or gastrointestinal tract.

According to a news release from Impossible Foods, the issue originated with a co-manufacturer between Oct. 20 and Nov. 23, 2022. The company says fewer than 0.000005% of total packages were affected.

Customers who have previously purchased the nuggets in question are advised to check the back of the bag and look for a product code, located above the bar code.

Customers can then check that product code among the hundreds provided by Impossible Foods. If you have a recalled bag, you can return it to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.