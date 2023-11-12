(iSeeCars) – Electric cars have exploded in popularity as gas prices remain elevated and many new EVs from a growing list of automakers continue to enter the automotive marketplace. With more electric cars available than ever before, shoppers can now choose a new or used EV across a wide range of price points.

Looking at the upfront cost of electric cars vs. gasoline cars shows EVs cost on average $11,000 more than their gasoline counterparts. However, there are federal and state EV tax credits that can defray these higher upfront costs for electric vehicles. Along with incentives, EVs also have lower maintenance costs because they don’t require oil changes, spark plug replacement, catalytic converters, or any equipment related to emissions. The regenerative braking system on battery-powered cars also extends the life of the braking system, and the cooling system for EVs is much simpler for regulating the car’s battery pack temperatures versus an internal combustion engine.

With such a wide range of electric vehicles now on sale, let’s look at the upfront costs of all available new and used EVs to help buyers find the electric car that suits their budget.

How Much Does a New Electric Car Cost?

Ranked from the lowest price to highest, here is the average new car cost of all the electric vehicles currently on the market, with these prices reflecting the average cost dealers are charging for each model.

Average Cost of New Electric Vehicles Rank Electric Vehicle Average New Car Price 1 Chevrolet Bolt EV $31,421 2 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,422 3 Nissan LEAF $35,240 4 MINI Hardtop $36,450 5 Tesla Model 3 $40,505 5 Hyundai Kona EV $40,815 6 Kia Niro EV $43,143 7 Tesla Model Y $45,427 8 Toyota bZ4X $49,510 9 Subaru Solterra $49,713 10 Hyundai IONIQ 6 $50,235 11 Volkswagen ID.4 $50,361 12 Hyundai IONIQ 5 $53,467 13 Nissan Ariya $53,145 14 Ford Mustang Mach-E $57,856 15 Kia EV6 $58,479 16 Volvo C40 Recharge $58,855 17 Volvo XC 40 Recharge $59,548 18 Polestar 2 $60,041 19 Chevrolet Blazer $60,400 20 Audi Q4 e-tron $63,083 21 Mercedes Benz EQB $63,746 22 Lexus RX450e $64,703 23 Genesis GV60 $65,002 24 Cadillac Lyriq $65,098 25 Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback $66,432 26 BMW i4 $66,497 27 Genesis Electrified GV70 $70,742 28 Ford F-150 Lightning $73,878 29 Tesla Model S $74,791 30 Jaguar I-Pace $80,189 31 Tesla Model X $80,402 32 Genesis Electrified G80 $81,397 33 Audi Q8 e-tron $84,181 34 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback $86,906 35 BMW i5 $87,008 36 Mercedes-Benz EQE (Sedan) $88,921 37 Mercedes-Benz EQE (SUV) $97,694 38 BMW iX $98,708 39 GMC Hummer EV $113,846 40 Audi e-tron GT $117,105 41 Mercedes-Benz EQS (Sedan) $126,336 42 GMC Hummer EV (Truck) $129,210 43 Mercedes-Benz EQS (SUV) $129,958 44 BMW i7 $135,373 45 Porsche Taycan $156,576 46 Audi RS e-tron GT $159,596

The Chevrolet Bolt hatchback is the most affordable new electric car, with an average new car price of $31,421. Its larger counterpart, the new for 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV crossover, is the second-most affordable new EV with an average new car price of $33,422. Both models boast a strong EPA-rated driving range, with 259 for the Bolt hatchback and 247 for the EUV, and while the SUV is slightly larger, both have excellent cargo capacity. Both models offer tremendous value for shoppers looking for an electric vehicle. The Nissan LEAF and the MINI Hardtop round out the list of EVs that cost under $40,000, though both have less than 200-mile driving ranges in base form.

A number of new EVs can be found in the $40,000-$60,00 price range, including the Hyundai Kona EV subcompact SUV, the Kia Niro EV compact crossover, the Tesla Model 3 electric car, the Volkswagen ID.4 compact crossover, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 compact SUV, and the Kia EV6 compact SUV. Many of these are new to the market, with the ID.4 debuting in 2021, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Volvo C40, and Kia EV6 debuting for 2022, and the Toyota bZ4X, Subaru Soltera, and the Hyundai IONIQ 6, the Nissan Ariya debuting in 2023.

Additional SUVs are available in the $60,000-$80,000 range for consumers who want a slightly more upscale vehicle. These are all luxury vehicles with the exception of the popular Ford Mustang Mach-E, and a number of these vehicles debuted for the 2022 model year, including the Mercedes-Benz EQB, the Audi Q4 E-Tron and its sportback counterpart, plus the BMW i4 and the Genesis GV60.

Next come the electric cars in the $80,000-$100,000 range, which include the Audi E-Tron, the Genesis G80, the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Audi E-Tron Sportback, the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan and SUV models, the BMW iX all-electric SUV, and the Audi E-Tron S. The Ford F-150 Lightning debuted for 2022, and while starting MSRP begins at $49,995, dealer markups and buyers opting for larger battery packs and longer ranges elevates the average new car price for the Lightning. The Audi e-Tron debuted for 2019, while the Sportback version and the high-performance S trim debuted for 2022.

Rounding out the list are the vehicles that are above $100,000, including the Audi E-Tron GT, the Tesla Model S, the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan and SUV, the Tesla Model X, and the GMC Hummer EV and truck models. The Mercedes-Benz EQS models debuted in 2022 to high acclaim. And while the GMC Hummer EV attracts off-road enthusiasts, its high curb weight results in a relatively low driving range for the price.

Average Price of Used Electric Cars

For buyers who are looking to ditch their gas-powered cars at a lower price point, here are the average prices for 1-3- year-old used electric cars.

Average Cost of Used Electric Vehicles Rank Electric Vehicle Average New Car Price 1 Nissan LEAF $21,758 2 Hyundai IONIQ $23,580 3 Chevrolet Bolt EV $24,275 4 Mazda MX-30 EV $26,871 5 MINI Hardtop $27,799 6 Hyundai Kona EV $28,834 7 BMW i3 $29,043 8 Kia Niro EV $29,819 9 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $30,015 10 Volkswagen id4 $35,253 11 Tesla Model 3 $39,987 12 Hyundai IONIQ 5 $40,750 13 Kia EV6 $42,579 14 Subaru Solterra $42,689 15 Toyota bZ4X $43,017 16 Volvo XC40 Recharge $43,355 17 Polestar 2 $44,049 18 Nissan Ariya $44,125 19 Tesla Model Y $45,039 20 Ford Mustang Mach-e $45,112 21 Hyundai IONIQ 6 $45,253 22 Volvo C40 Recharge $46,311 23 Audi e-tron $47,455 24 Audi Q4 e-tron $47,892 25 Audi Q4e-tron Sportback $51,537 26 Audi e-tron Sportback $52,002 27 Mercedes-Benz EQB $54,391 28 Jaguar I-Pace $56,528 29 BMW i4 $56,996 30 Genesis GV60 $57,336 31 Lexus RZ450e $57,830 32 Audi e-tron S $62,377 33 Genesis Electrified GV70 $65,247 34 Cadillac Lyriq $66,029 35 Audi e-tron S Sportback $67,801 36 Genesis Electrified G80 $69,078 37 Ford F-150 Lightning $71,338 38 Tesla Model S $74,800 39 Mercedes-Benz EQE $77,533 40 Audi e-tron GT $77,542 41 Mercedes-Benz EQE $77,615 42 Rivian R1T $78,485 43 Tesla Model X $80,434 44 BMW IX $82,958 45 Mercedes-Benz EQS $93,847 46 Rivian R1S $95,186 47 Lucid Air $100,110 48 Mercedes-Benz EQS $102,849 49 Porsche Taycan $103,383 50 Aud RS e-tron GT $104,699 51 BMW i7 $121,135 52 GMC Hummer EV Truck $149,270

Given the heightened demand for electric cars and the shortage of new models, some one- to three-year old used EVs don’t offer significant savings compared to their new models. For example, the new Chevrolet Bolt EUV has an average price of $33,422 while a lightly used version has an average price of $30,015. When you take the federal tax credit and incentives into account, a used version ends up being more expensive.



There are also a number of instances where a lightly used version is priced well above its new version. The GMC Hummer EV Truck with a new version costing $129,210 and a used version costing $149,270. People are likely willing to pay a premium on a lightly used version they can get right away versus ordering a new model that would require a long wait.

Additional Cost: EV Charger Installation

When considering the upfront cost for an electric car, EV owners need to factor in the cost of home EV charging equipment. Most EVs come with standard Level 1 charging cables that allow for charging from a standard wall outlet. However, these chargers only provide three to five miles of range per hour of charging. To put this charging rate into perspective, it would take 20-40 hours to charge a Tesla Model S, depending on its battery capacity, range and state of charge. A Hyundai IONIQ 5 would take up to 43 hours to charge a depleted battery pack.

The more common home charging solution is the Level 2, 240-volt charger, which can provide between 12 and 60 miles of range per hour. This level of charging is also what’s found in most public charging stations and can also be installed in most homes by a professional electrician using either a 40 or 50 amp circuit, similar to electric home dryers. Installation can cost between $500 and $2,000. The cost is determined by multiple factors, and some local tax incentives and rebates can help offset this cost, so be sure to research the home charger incentives that exist in your area.

Electricity Cost for EV Owners

Rather than filling up at the gas station, EV owners have to pay the electricity costs for home charging. During a recent iSeeCars analysis of electric cars vs. gas cars, the average American will spend $2,110 on gasoline to fuel their car each year, while the average annual cost of electricity to power their EV costs $616. This cost depends on the state’s electric rate and the number of miles driven per year.

Bottom Line

Not so long ago the only available electric cars were the the Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan LEAF, and Tesla Model S. Now there is an electric car available across multiple price points and vehicle types.

And when it comes to cost, federal and state incentives, plus the savings on fuel costs and maintenance for EVs compared to gas-powered vehicles, make EVs a viable purchase decision for many consumers.

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 80,000 new EVs (excluding Tesla) and used one-to three-year-old EVs listed for sale in October 2023. The average price of each new and used model was aggregated. Low volume models were excluded from further analysis.

