Hospital staff in Louisiana ride out hurricane Laura to care for NICU babies

(CNN) – Raging winds, rain leaking through the windows, no AC, or water.

Despite these hurricane conditions, nurses and other staff at Lake Charles, Louisiana hospital kept their most critical baby patients safe and sound.

The team of 20 stayed behind while hurricane Laura tore through the city. They cared for 19 babies in their NICU.

Some of the babies were on respirators and ventilators, and others had been born extremely premature.

Many of the infants had been at the town’s smaller women’s hospital.

They had to be transported through rough conditions to the larger facility where they rode out the storm.

The babies have since been transferred to other hospitals across the state because the hospital was still without water as of Thursday night.