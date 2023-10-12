Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Hispanic Leaders Network (HLN) is working with University and Waco High School students to help them learn new skills in their Navegando mentorship program.

Navegando hosts a monthly meeting at both schools where students hear from professionals in the community and take college tours.

Nearly a quarter of University High School students are learning English as a second language.

Grettel Ramirez is a senior at University High and says it was an adjustment as a 13 years old coming from Zacatecas, Mexico to school in Waco, TX.

“I got here without knowing anything and didn’t know anyone to know the work is difficult to get good grades,” said Ramirez.

HLN Navegando committee chair Ilda Sabido says its important for the Spanish speaking professionals to discuss their jobs and personal journey with the students to show them what’s possible.

“We’ve had groups of ten professionals come in, introduce themselves and kind of explain who they are, what they do, so that the students can see that there is a variety of professions in Waco and that that are open to them there. It is possible for them,” said Sabido.

This is Navagendo’s second cohort of students.

University High School principal Alonzo Macadoo wants the program to grow seeing how it motivates the youth.

“What this organization does is not only provide that example of people who have overcome those challenges but know that they have a base of neighborhood community people that are here to support them along the way. That’s what we’re all about here at University High School,” said Macadoo.

For Ramirez being a part of Navegando, she wants to take what she’s learned to study biology and become a doctor.

“It’s important to know and be proud of our roots and where we come from. Its not easy, but to be able to learn different proponents with the support of Navegando we are able to make our dreams come true,” said Ramirez.

On November 10, Navegando will take the students on a Spanish speaking tour at McLennan Community College to show them post grad opportunities.

There are also plans to expand the program to La Vega ISD.