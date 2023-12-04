(KTLA) – Whether you prefer chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin, or peanut butter cookies, fans of the bite-sized dessert can save lots of dough to celebrate National Cookie Day.

Companies nationwide are offering sweet discounts on the popular treat.

Consumers can get their favorite cookie at a reduced price in these places

Insomnia Cookies is offering customers a free cookie or a $1 deluxe cookie when they show store employees the Insomnia app on their phones. The offer can be redeemed in-store or with any in-app delivery order.

Circle K is offering customers a free freshly baked cookie at participating locations. The Circle K app must be downloaded to redeem the offer.

Fatburger customers can receive a free cookie when they make a purchase in-store or online. To redeem the offer in-store, customers must mention the promo while promo code "COOKIEDAY" must be entered to redeem the sweet treat.

Johnny Rockets is giving out free chocolate chip cookies with any in-store purchase when customers mention the National Cookie Day promotion.

Real Cookies is offering its customers 20% off orders when they use the code "COOKIEWEEK2023." The offer is valid until Dec. 12

Subway will also sell its footlong cookies at select Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York locations. The new menu item is expected to make its nationwide debut in December.

According to the National Day Calendar, beloved children’s television show Sesame Street added National Cookie Day to its calendar in 1976, choosing Nov. 26th to celebrate.

It wasn’t official, however, until Matt Nader, of the Blue Chip Cookie Company in San Francisco, created National Cookie Day in 1987 and chose Dec. 4 as the sugary day of observance.