(The Hill) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said someone reported a fake crime at her home Monday, the latest in a series of apparent swatting incidents that have targeted her.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this,” she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Greene added that she appreciates the local police and her family is in “joyous spirits” celebrating Christmas.

A spokesperson for the police department in the city of Rome, Ga., where Greene’s house is located, said multiple calls were received through a crisis hotline in both Rome, N.Y., and Rome, Ga., requesting emergency services.

A man in New York called the Georgia suicide hotline just before 11 a.m. Monday, claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene’s home and was going to kill himself next, department spokesperson Kelly Madden told the Associated Press. The call was quickly transferred to police when suicide hotline responders recognized the Georgia congresswoman’s address.

“While en route to the address, personnel with the Rome (GA) Police Department coordinated with Greene’s security detail to ensure her safety as well as determine that there was in fact no emergency at the address,” the spokesperson said.

Swatting incidents have occurred at the controversial Georgia Republican’s home since last year. One happened in August 2022 when a caller claimed a shooting was happening at Greene’s home, and another happened the next day when a caller hinted they may have shot their family.

The caller from the first incident last August said in a computer-generated voice in a later call to officials that they were upset with Greene’s position on the rights of transgender youth.

The Hill has reached out to local police for comment and additional information about the latest incident.

Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams said in a post on X that he was also targeted by a swatting attempt on Christmas Day. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s office said it received a false report of a shooting at the congressman’s home in central New York and sent officers to confirm that there was no present danger. Sheriff Brian Schenck did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking further details.

“Our home was swatted this afternoon,” Williams wrote. “Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.