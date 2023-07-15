LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Samuel H. Edwards will have to pay a $2,500 fine, but it’s the two years probation that might be the toughest thing to handle.

On Thursday, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Edwards’ sentence after he was caught for the second time leading an illegal “packrafting” expedition through the Grand Canyon.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges on May 15. As a condition of his probation, he is barred for the next two years from entering national parks, national monuments and federal recreation areas.

It was the second conviction for Edwards for leading a packrafting trip through the canyon.

“Packrafting, or River Assisted Backcountry Travel (RABT), differs from traditional river rafting in that it is utilizing the river for short distances in order to access another route or trail. Hikers typically will have a backcountry permit and use the river to connect portions of their itinerary via the Colorado River. Mr. Edwards utilized approximately 100 miles of the river.”

Packrafting in the Grand Canyon. (Photo: National Park Service)

Rafting the Grand Canyon is heavily regulated, and permits are used to control access and preserve the quality of the experience. Edwards didn’t have a permit and was in a restricted area.

Calls to companies associated with packrafting on Friday produced no comments on the situation. Prices and schedules for packrafting trips were not listed on several websites.

Although the NPS news release did not specify how many people were in Edwards’ group, the potential to make money leading these trips could be increasing traffic along the Colorado River.

Standard raft trips, which are booked years in advance, can cost more than $3,000 per person.

In packrafting, the raft alone can cost $2,000 or more.

“Unpermitted packrafting trips can lead to dangerous situations for participants, as the park has no knowledge of their whereabouts if something goes wrong,” according to the NPS release.

“In 2022, there were 338 SAR (Search And Rescue) incidents and 11 fatalities in Grand Canyon National Park,” the release said.

The park service said “legitimate and permitted guides” can minimize risks and reduce impact on the land.