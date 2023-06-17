EDITRORS NOTE: The above video will be the recording of a live stream of Gov. Abbott’s recent press conference in Perryton.

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Governor Greg Abbott said that he will receive a briefing and hold a press conference in Perryton on Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m. at the Ochiltree County Law Enforcement Center located at 511 S. Ash St.

The press conference will be over the state’s response to tornadoes and severe weather conditions that impacted Panhandle communities.

The Governor will be joined by Representative Four Price, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Perryton Mayor Kerry Symons, Police Chief Nick Yara, Fire Chief and EMS Director Paul Dutcher, Orchiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard, and other state and local officials.

