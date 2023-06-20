(NEXSTAR) – That’s a cold move, Good Humor.

Good Humor, the ice cream brand that was once synonymous with frozen treats and the trucks that sold them, has confirmed the discontinuation of a longtime offering: the Toasted Almond bar.

The bar, crusted in crushed almonds and “cake” bits, had debuted over 60 years ago, and prior to Good Humor’s acquisition by Unilever in 1961, TODAY.com reported. Upon its relaunch in 1992, the bar was considered by Good Humor to be among the brand’s “Classics” alongside the Strawberry Shortcake bar and the Chocolate Éclair bar, both of which are still available.

The Toasted Almond bar, however, had actually been removed from the Good Humor lineup as of June 2022, though news of its discontinuation was likely overshadowed by reports of Klondike discontinuing the Choco Taco later that same month.

At the time, Good Humor attributed the decision to slow sales and an emphasis on prioritizing other items, the Associated Press reported.

Plenty of consumers soon had an inkling that something was amiss in the freezer section, though many fans only appeared to learn the disappointing news over the last few months.

“Good Humor Toasted Almond Bars have been discontinued?!? Not cool @GoodHumor, not cool!!!!” wrote one Twitter user who apparently heard the news last week.

“Just found out the good humor toasted almond bars have been discontinued and it has ruined my year,” another claimed.

In the last few days, Good Humor’s spokespeople have also spent a not-insignificant amount of time replying to several upset consumers on Twitter, pointing out that the brand still offers a “wide variety of treats.”

One user was also informed that there were no plans to resurrect the Toasted Almond bar in the near future.

“While we don’t have plans on bringing them back, we’ll let our team know you’d like to see them return!” a representative for the brand said.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from demanding the brand bring back the bars. A Change.org petition originally launched in September 2022 is getting renewed attention, earning around 1,000 new signatures in the last three months.

“This was a stable [sic] of the 90’s and with good reason — it was the perfect balance of sweet and crunchy, without being overly sweet,” one supporter wrote on Change.com. “Please bring it back!”