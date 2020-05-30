Former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd

(CNN) – The former Minneapolis police officer who was arrested in the death of George Floyd is facing murder charges.

On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney announced Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin was seen on the video with his knee on Floyd’s neck while arresting Floyd on suspicion of Forgery.

According to court records, Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes even after Floyd became unresponsive.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin along with three other officers.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests and riots across the U.S.

Protesters are now calling for the arrests of the other former officers involved in the deadly incident.