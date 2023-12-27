Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Waco and Temple are raising the alarm to not spark fireworks in their city limits.

Temple’s Deputy Fire Marshall, Jason Reilly, says they’re illegal due to fire risk.

“Any of those embers from the aerial stuff or even the sparklers, it’s very easy to light the grass on fire. Even if it looks like you’ve got green grass, usually you’ve got some dead stuff underneath it,” said Reilly.

Like Waco, Reilly says fireworks within Temple have to be in approved professional shows.

Personal fireworks in these areas have to be fired outisde city limits.

To ensure this, Reilly says extra patrol units will be out in the community.

At Night Light Firework Company in Bruceville-Eddy, its owner, Marguerite Montgomery, says the restrictions haven’t impacted their sales.

“Most of our customers are outside of the city limits. We also do a lot of sells to businesses who have bigger shows that they put on, so they’ll be doing that on a bigger property, farm or ranch,” said Montgomery.

The store operates during the 4th of July and New Year holiday seasons.

They opened last Wednesday and are expecting nearly 300 customers before they close.

“We have a few customers who actually visit us from the Dallas area every New Year’s when they’re traveling to Austin to visit family. We have people come in from all over Texas, but I would say that most of our customers are in the Waco and Lorena area,” said Montgomery.

Reilly say to call 911 or the police non-emergency line if you do suspect anyone of shooting fireworks.