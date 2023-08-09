LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas family filed a lawsuit on Monday, Aug. 7 after Davis Funeral Homes “accidentally” cremated Loren Chavez.

According to North Las Vegas Police, 41-year-old Loren Chavez was allegedly killed by her husband, who then killed himself on Sept. 17, 2022. The family scheduled her funeral for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, with Davis Funeral Homes.

Loren Chavez and Lizet Cortes. Credit: Lizet Cortes

In the lawsuit, it states that during the afternoon on Oct. 4, 2022, the family dropped Chavez’s clothes for her to be buried in. After they dropped off the clothes, they got a call back from Davis Funeral Homes asking them to return because of an “emergency.”

When they returned, they were taken to a private room where they were told that an employee had “accidentally” cremated Chavez instead of preparing her for a funeral and burial. They offered them some money and little explanation as to why that happened.

Picture of lawsuit filed on August 7 in district court

For the family, it was and still is devastating because cremation violates their religion. Chavez is survived by her parents, sister, and Chavez’s teenage son.

The family’s attorney Christian Morris tells 8 News Now that the family feels like Loren Chavez was killed twice.

“They gave them no explanation at that time as for how this happened. I’m not saying the funeral is disrespectful of the family, but they did disrespect Loren’s body, the family, and their wishes,” Morris explained.

8 News Now did reach out to the Davis Funeral Homes and they told us they have no comment regarding the lawsuit. We also reached out to the Nevada Funeral Board to find out more about the funeral home.

