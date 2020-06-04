Facebook to label pages, posts from state-controlled media

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook said Monday Jan. 6, 2020 that it is banning “deepfake” videos, the false but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence and sophisticated tools, as it steps up efforts to fight online manipulation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(CNN) – Facebook will now label pages, advertisements and posts from state-controlled media outlets, like China and Russia.

The social media giant made the announcement on Thursday.

The labels will immediately start appearing on the selected outlets’ pages, page transparency section, and in the ad library.

Starting next week, users in the U.S. will start to see the label appear on these outlets’ individual posts.

Facebook’s head of security policy said the company is taking the approach to let users know more about where their information is coming from.

Youtube began labeling videos that came from state-funded media in 2018.

Twitter does not label state-controlled media, but last year it stopped accepting advertising from state-controlled news media entities.