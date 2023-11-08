NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — Keep up with all the biggest winners and moments from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ at the 57th Annual CMA Awards live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

CMA Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

New Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Maroney

Hailey Whitters

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Miland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)

Rob McNelley (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

Charlie Worsham (Guitar)

Single of the Year

WINNER: “Fast Car” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

Producer: Austin Nivarel Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Fast Car” – Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck”

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson “Next Thing You Know”

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne “Tennessee Orange”

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams “wait in the truck”

Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

Producer: Zach Crowell “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Producer: Dann Huff

Producer: Dann Huff “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Music Video of the Year

WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde

Director: Reid Long

Director: Reid Long “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Director: Patrick Tohill

Director: Patrick Tohill “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Director: Running Bear

Check out a list of performers and presenters here.