MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a LOCAL CLEAR ALERT for Deanna Hays, who was last seen on Interstate Highway 30 East in Mount Vernon on Thursday.

Hays is a 51-year-old white woman with blond hair and green eyes. Officials said she is 5’6″ and weighs 172 pounds.

Hays was last seen in Mount Vernon on Interstate Highway 30 East at 5:25P.M. on Thursday and is listed as being in imminent danger by Texas DPS. A red 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer has been listed as vehicle of interest for the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call Refugio Police Department at 361-526-4533.