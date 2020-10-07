Carlsbad Caverns National Park to receive $16.7 million for improvements

CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Trump Administration announced an investment of $16.7 million to repair and replace two elevators at Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

The elevators transport visitors 750 feet underground to allow people to explore the cavern.

“This infrastructure project will help modernize and enhance access to the caverns for the enjoyment and fascination of current and future visitors,” said Superintendent Doug Neighbor. “The impressive features of Carlsbad Caverns National Park, including some of the country’s longest and deepest caves, attract people from all over the world who revel in the scenery and provide an economic boost to Eddy County and the region.”

The National Park Service awarded the $16.7 million contract to Tutor Perini Corporation of Sylmar, California.

“The project will rehabilitate two eight-passenger elevators that were originally installed in 1932 and had only minor improvements over the past 88 years,” a press release said.

Officials also tell KTSM 9 News that the project will replace all the structural steel within the shaft, elevator cars, counterweights, elevator ropes, over-speed governor, pit equipment, machine room equipment, elevator controls, wiring, plus guide rails and their alignment.

The work is targeted for completion by the end of October 2023.

This is the final phase of a multi-year effort to ensure all the park elevators are updated and safe for visitor and employee use. The park has four elevators in total, work on the other two elevators was completed in 2018.

According to National Park Services, last year, 441,000 park visitors spent an estimated $28.8 million in local gateway regions while visiting Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

These expenditures supported a total of 385 jobs, $10.5 million in labor income, $17.7 million in value-added, and $32.4 million in economic output in local communities, officials said.