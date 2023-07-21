FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPIX) – A 27-year-old school bus monitor in New Jersey has been charged in connection with the death of a 6-year-old student on the way to an extended school year program.

On Monday, Franklin Township police responded to a call for an unresponsive 6-year-old child with special needs.

The child was in a wheelchair in the back of the bus, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. At some point on the bus ride to school, bumps in the road caused the child to slump, causing a four-point harness to become tight around her neck and restrict her breathing, the prosecutor’s office said.

Amanda Davila, the bus monitor, was seated near the front, on the phone, with earbuds in both ears, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“The investigation revealed that this was in violation of policies and procedures,” officials wrote.

Franklin Township Police transported the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Davila faces multiple charges, including second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation. The bus company Davila worked for, Montauk Transit, referred Nexstar’s WPIX to its corporate office in New York state.

Franklin Township School District said in a statement to parents that their thoughts and prayers continue to be with this student’s family and friends.

Davila is being held in the Somerset County Jail, according to the prosecutor’s office. Court administrators said her detention hearing is set for next Tuesday morning.