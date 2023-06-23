BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

Smart gadgets that actually make life easier don’t come cheap. But thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2023, these genius gadgets and devices are finally affordable. Prime Day will go live on July 11 and 12, and that means all of our carts will be overflowing with products we’ve been dreaming about splurging on.

The really good news? Amazon is running early deals, and the savings we’re seeing are significant! We’ve already rounded up some of the hottest products on sale early, and there are plenty of other deals and discounts on some of the best genius gadgets on the market.

Some of our favorite gadgets are marked down now, like the Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug, which we tested and love for its durable build and auto-on function that detects when you pour in a beverage.

The deals below were last updated on June 22, 2023, at 4:30 pm EST.

Shop this article: Simrex X500 Mini Drone, JBL Flip 5, Echo Dot 5th Gen Kids

BEST GADGETS ON SALE FOR PRIME DAY EARLY ACCESS

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 33% OFF

Ditch the old-fashioned paper notebooks and upgrade to this smart reusable notebook with 36 pages. You can swipe to erase, get a fresh sheet and save all your notes in the Rocketbook app. Plus, you can easily scan and send your notes via email and upload them to cloud services.

Sold by Amazon

Simrex X500 Mini Drone 57% OFF

Capture your environment from new heights with this mini drone. It has a foldable design perfect for traveling and records live video in 720p HD. The Optical Flow Positioning mode is a neat feature that lets it maintain its position without pilot interference. Also, it has two speed modes and can perform 360-degree flips.

Sold by Amazon

Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug 10% OFF

We tested this temperature-control mug and were impressed that it can keep drinks warm or cold for up to 80 minutes. It’s excellent for keeping coffee or tea warm or water and juice cold, and you can pair it with the app to customize the preset temperature. Plus, it enters sleep mode when empty for over two hours, and we love the auto-on function that detects when you pour something in.

Sold by Amazon

Lavince Sleep Headphones 23% OFF

If you’re having trouble falling asleep, these headphones can help. You can hook them to your phone or tablet and listen to a guided meditation or relaxing music to help you drift off to sleep. The thickness is just a quarter of an inch, and the headband is made from soft fabric that feels comfortable as your rest.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Flip 5 31% OFF

The JBL Flip 5 delivers impressive sound quality, and its waterproof build makes it excellent for traveling. You’ll get up to 12 hours of playtime on a full charge, and you can pair multiple speakers for stereo playback, which is a neat feature to take advantage of during outdoor listening.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 18% OFF

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches. It provides accurate health metric tracking and boasts GPS route mapping, Spotify offline listening and contact texting. It has a durable aluminum case, a water-resistant build and you can set up Apple Pay.

Sold by Amazon

Eken Wireless Doorbell Camera 49% OFF

This doorbell camera lets you keep an eye on things even when you’re away from home. The camera monitors your door, and smart AI detection lets you quickly identify people, cars and other moving objects, and two-way communication lets you speak to visitors from your phone. Plus, it comes with a doorbell chime.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot 5th Gen Kids 53% OFF

The Echo Dot is a terrific smart speaker, and this kids’ edition boasts the same functions as the original but with a few caveats. For example, you can ask Alexa to read your kids a bedtime story, and it comes with a free year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers kid-friendly games and audiobooks.

Sold by Amazon

WoPet Smart Pet Camera 23% OFF

This high-quality pet camera monitors your pet’s activity when you’re not home. It has a built-in treat dispenser that is handy when your pet runs out of food, and two-way audio lets you communicate with your furry pal. Plus, night vision enables you to see them even in low-light conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best genius gadget discounts of the Prime Day sale.

Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.