FILE – In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a worker looks over an electronic slot machine as chairs have been removed from some machines to maintain social distancing between players at a closed Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Cards will be cut, dice will roll and jackpots jingle when casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada begin reopening at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 4. There will be big splashes, even amid ongoing unrest, and big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(CNN) – The Bellagio in Las Vegas is resuming its iconic fountain shows as resorts in the ity reopen Thursday.

The performance now has three new songs, including “Simple Gifts.”

According to MGM resorts, the piece is a tribute to frontline workers.

The new fountain show will also feature the national anthem and “Viva Las Vegas. Those are to honor the country and residents in the city.