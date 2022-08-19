Two ducks found with severed bills are seen in photos released by the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center on Aug. 18, 2022.

(KTLA) – Two mallards had to be euthanized after they were found with severed bills at a park in Fountain Valley, California, according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center.

The ducks were alive when they were found, but were suffering from starvation because they could not eat and had to be euthanized, officials from the Huntington Beach center said in a news release.

The birds were found during two separate incidents at Mile Square Park and had the same “dramatic and heart wrenching” injuries, officials said.

The first bird was taken to the care center on July 31, and the second was taken on Aug. 13.

Photos provided by the center “reveal the unfortunate reality that there are some in our community capable of horrific acts,” the news release read. “We are asking the public for any information that may lead to the person(s) who is doing this atrocious act.”

Anyone who witnesses animal abuse activity is urged to call 911. Residents who find an injured duck, or know details about the recent incidents, is asked to call Orange County Animal Care at 714-935-6848.