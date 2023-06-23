HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Max Original eight-episode romantic-documentary (rom-doc) dating series SWIPING AMERICA, from creators and executive producers Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram (Emmy®, Peabody, Television Academy Honors and GLAAD Award-winning unscripted series “We’re Here”) debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JUNE 15 on Max. The following four episodes will debut on June 22, leading up to the final two episodes on June 29.

This true to life rom-doc dating series, SWIPING AMERICA, follows a group of diverse singles from New York City (Ashleigh, Kesun, Kris, Reagan) on an introspective, eight-city dating app journey, as they explore personal issues around sex, relationships, love and connection. Each episode finds the group in a new American city (Asheville, NC; New Orleans, LA; Miami, FL; Austin, TX; Santa Fe, NM; Boulder, CO; Seattle, WA; and Honolulu, HI), as producers swipe through possible matches and curate blind dates for them. While forging a special friendship with each other over the course of the season, their journey culminates in Hawaii, where they hand-pick their best match from the season and ultimately decide whether their relationship can go the distance.

Brad Gilmore: Two of the stars join me right now, Ash and Kesun. How are y’all doing today?

ASH: Doing great.

KESUN: Good. How are you?

Brad Gilmore: I’m doing great. I, I cannot wait to talk about this show. Let’s, let’s start though, Ash with you. For people who might not know who are watching right now, explain the concept behind swiping America.

ASH: Oh wow. Okay. the concept is basically for New Yorkers are sick and tired of dating in New York, and they are trying to find meaningful connections. And they, meaning us travel to eight cities and we date all kinds of people from all kinds of walks of life, from places we typically would never really go. And we have fun.

Brad Gilmore: It’s awesome. Now, one of the cities that you stop in is here in my home state of Texas, Austin, Texas. Kesun, have you been to Austin before and what was your vibe of the city?

KESUN: It was, and Austin was great. Everyone that we’ve met there was so warm. There’s, there definitely is a little bit of a southern charm there. It’s like very comfortable. Everybody was really comfortable with themselves. Everybody’s super friendly, like really welcoming. It was, it was a total change from New York <laugh> in a good way.

Brad Gilmore: We want to thank Ash and Keon for joining us on this edition of the CW39 Spotlight. Of course, you can see episodes streaming right now on Max, the show is called Swiping America. But until next time, I’m Brad Gilmore, CW39 Houston.