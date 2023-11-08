ZAVALA COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported eight deaths Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash near Batesville, Texas — about 20 minutes south of Uvalde in south Texas.

According to DPS, a preliminary investigation found a suspected human smuggler was driving from Houston on U.S. Highway 57 while evading the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

While evading, the suspect’s vehicle caused a head-on collision with another vehicle, which was then engulfed in flames, killing its two occupants, DPS said.

DPS said the driver in the suspected smuggler vehicle died, along with five passengers. Troopers confirmed several of the people dead were from Honduras.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing as DPS investigates the fatal crash.