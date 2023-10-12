(NEXSTAR) – Five officers were shot and wounded Thursday morning near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say. Hours later, the suspect was not in custody.

None of the officers’ injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the Associated Press reported. Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder told the outlet the officers were from several agencies, but didn’t specify which.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office provided few details in its initial statement. The department said it was being assisted by several other public safety agencies on a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, which is a few miles west of Princeton. It said there was no danger to the general public, although the public was being asked to avoid the area.

Video from KMSP-TV showed numerous law enforcement vehicles at the scene and officers in tactical gear. Video from KARE-TV showed law enforcement was converged on a rural area with homes in the trees surrounded by farm fields. An armored vehicle was seen driving on the edge of one field.

Princeton is in east-central Minnesota, about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.