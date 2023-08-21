EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Wisconsin-based Sentry Insurance, which recently opened a field office in El Paso, announced Monday, Aug. 21, that it has established a scholarship program at both the University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College.

Preference will be given to students with “financial needs from the El Paso area who demonstrate resiliency, a positive attitude, and drive to succeed regardless of obstacles or hurdles they face in life,” according to a news release sent out by the company.

“Sentry scholarships are an important part of our commitment to building a robust workforce,” said Elisha Williams, chief customer services officer at Sentry Insurance and a member of the Sentry Foundation board of directors.



“By supporting education and workforce development opportunities, we can help to level the playing field for students who may have faced obstacles in their lives. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to succeed, and that education is the foundation of that success,” Williams added.

For the 2023–2024 school year, the Sentry Foundation will provide two scholarships at $2,500 per year to UTEP students, and two scholarships at $1,000 per to EPCC students. When fully funded, starting in 2026 and each year thereafter, the Sentry scholarship program will offer eight $2,500 scholarships per year to UTEP students, and four scholarships of $1,000 per year to EPCC students.

“We are grateful for the generous support of Sentry Insurance and appreciate their commitment to the El Paso community,” said Lori Cook, associate vice president of development at UTEP. “These scholarships will enhance the experience of our students and ensure that financial barriers do not get in the way of their educational success.”

Keri Moe, associate vice president of external relations, communications and development for EPCC, added: “The Sentry scholarship program is a meaningful investment in the future of our community, providing vital support to students who face obstacles in their pursuit of higher education. We’re grateful to Sentry for empowering these students with the resources they need to succeed.”

Hiring still underway at Sentry’s El Paso field office

Sentry is headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Company leaders chose to establish their newest field office in El Paso in December 2022. Located in a 60,000-square-foot-building at 1575 Resler Drive, the office provides personal and commercial lines claims and customer service support. Sentry has hired 85 employees to staff the office and expects to employ up to 300 people in El Paso by 2028, including claims and customer service representatives, managers, support staff, and information technology workers.