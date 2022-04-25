EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is April 24-30, 2022. The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office will be honoring our community’s most innocent victims of crime; the Blue Angels.

On the second floor of the Doña Ana County Government Building there are 23 Blue Angel statues that represent the children of our community who have died because of a crime, since 2007. The angels have the name of the child and their birth dates, all the children represented are under the age of ten. It is the commitment of the Third Judicial District Attorney’s office to ensure that justice will be served in the courtroom and that those innocent children will never be forgotten.

“It is time to reflect and think about ways we can prevent the tragedy that affects our crime victims. Our role is to seek justice for those victims that are most vulnerable and in need of our protection. The advocates are an intricate part of our organization, they are the first contact to the victims after a trauma, and they are the last contact when the judicial process ends.” DA Gerald Byers





The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office commemorated its team of Victim Advocates in a Proclamation by the Doña Ana County Commissioners honoring their service to Victims’ of Crime in our community. The District Attorney Advocates ensures that crime victims are informed of the judicial process and that they know their rights and the resources available.



