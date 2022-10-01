Celestron’s founder, Tom Johnson, built his first telescope in the late-50s’ to introduce his sons to stargazing.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City El Paso Museum of History invites the public to an out of the world exhibit on Oct. 1.

The exhibit, Hubble: The Space Telescope will be on view beginning today. The Hubble traveling exhibition is a 2,200-square-foot interactive exhibit that shows visitors the magnificence and mystery of the Hubble mission and introduces the James Webb Space Telescope. The EPMH will be hosting the formal opening of the exhibition from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 1. The event will feature a free tour and will include a talk about the Hubble Space Telescope program with Maurice A. Henderson (NASA) beginning at 5 p.m.

The exhibit will feature a scale model of the Hubble Space Telescope as well as several “satellite” units that provide viewers a hands-on experience with the same technology that allows Hubble to gaze at distant galaxies. The exhibit also outlines Hubble’s contributions to the exciting exploration of planets, stars, galaxies, and the universe. Images of these planets, stars, galaxies, regions around black holes and many other fascinating cosmic entities are part of the exhibit.

Visitors will learn about various instruments aboard the telescope and the role each of them plays in providing new images and discoveries. Visitors will also get a glimpse into the various hurdles that Hubble has faced in its career and the role astronauts play in repairing and maintaining the satellite.

For more information on the El Paso Museum of History, visit El Paso Museum of History (epmuseumofhistory.org).

