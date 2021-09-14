NAMI El Paso, VA to host suicide prevention awareness month vigil

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness El Paso (NAMI) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will be hosting a vigil in honor of national suicide prevention month to remember the lives lost to suicide, and bring awareness to suicide prevention.



The vigil will take place on Thursday, September 16, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at San Jacinto Plaza.



Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, with an average of 132 people having their lives claimed to suicide each day.



Suicide prevention awareness month is an opportunity to talk about suicide and make the topic less taboo. Local resources such as NAMI El Paso are available for those who need help or want to help a loved one they believe is contemplating suicide.



“The more we know about the risk factors and early warning signs attributed to suicide, the more we can prevent attempts,” said Isidro Torres, NAMI El Paso Executive Director. “By sharing resources on suicide prevention and making suicide a less-taboo topic, we can help save lives.”

To register for Thursday’s vigil, click here.



