El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — NAMI El Paso is hosting the 3rd Annual Bake the Stigma on Monday, Feb. 13.

The online cake auction will feature cakes that have been donated from Borderland bakers.

“Cakes will be gray on the outside to represent mental health struggles and colorful on the outside to represent hope,” according to the event’s website.

All funds raised will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness El Paso and help it continue its work.

Cakes will be delivered Tuesday, Feb. 14. Winners must live in El Paso County. The auction begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday and lasts until 9 p.m.

Visit www.namiep.org/bakethestigma or text BID to 915-221-8005.