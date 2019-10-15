Name of woman killed in pedestrian crash on Socorro Road is released by El Paso Police

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has named the woman who was killed Monday night at Socorro and Americas.

Maria Elena Torres, 67, died after she was struck by a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Niobe Adame, 44, at about 6:47 p.m. in the 9500 block of Socorro Road, police said in a news release.

Police said Adame was going west on Socorro and made a turn to go north on Americas Avenue where Torres was crossing at a marked crosswalk, the release said.

Torres died at the scene, police said. “Failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,” was the reason for the accident, the release said.

