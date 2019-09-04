Name of man arrested in East El Paso club shooting released by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The gang unit arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside of an East El Paso nightclub.

Police announced the arrest Tuesday morning and later named Elijah Jaden Covington, 20, as the man facing charges of murder and deadly conduct in connection with the death of Jamall Deontrae Jones-Aguilar Sunday night.

Covington was arrested Monday night in the 11000 block of Dyer by the El Paso Police Department Gang Unit and U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $1.025 million.