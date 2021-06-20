Name of fallen police officer yet to be added to overpass dedicated in his memory

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A portion of I-10 is named in memory of El Paso Police Officer Angel Garcia who was killed in the line of duty. However, you wouldn’t know just driving on the highway as there is no signage.

“Everyone rallied together and got a bill signed to have it named after Angel so that was back in 2013, early part of 2013, so that’s how long we’ve been waiting,” said Elsa Garcia, the mother of Officer Angel Garcia.

The section is the overpass that goes from I-10 East to Loop 375 North and it costs $66,000 to put the signage up with Garcia’s name.

“We were informed that the while the stretch of the freeway would be named after him, that the state was not going to pay for the signage to dedicate that,” said Michael Short the President of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association.

Short says the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association is going to work to get donations for the signage adding that the El Paso Community Foundation has said it will match donations up to $33,000.

“We need to raise 33,000 dollars, the Community Foundation will match that, and that will get that project done,” said Short.

Short says the donation website is not up and running yet, but he expects it to be ready within the next few weeks.

The Garcia family hoping the community will come together to show their support.

“It would really just show us that were not alone in this,” said Allyson Palombo, Officer Garcia’s Sister.

Officer Angel Garcia was just 27-year-old, a Marine Reservist, and had been with the El Paso Police Department for 9 months when he was killed while trying to move a ladder off the highway.

“He was responding to a call on the freeway and he was trying to remove a ladder from a roadway because as you know a ladder if it gets hit by a car that very easily cost someone their life and in this case it cost him, his own. He was hit and killed while trying to keep the public safe,” said Short.

Angel Garcia’s brother, Miguel describing him as a passionate, carrying man who was always encouraging others.

“I remember when he was training in the police academy he was always the first to arrive and the last to leave for example on their runs he would always stay in the back to encourage his other classmates to finish,” said Miguel Garcia.

